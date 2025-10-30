FuboTV Announces Major Restructuring with Disney and Hulu

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

fuboTV ( (FUBO) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, FuboTV announced significant changes following a business combination with Hulu and Disney, resulting in Disney and its subsidiaries, including Hulu, owning approximately 70% of the voting power and economic ownership in the newly formed entity, Newco. This restructuring includes the appointment of a new board of directors and the establishment of commercial agreements with Hulu, which will distribute Fubo’s services on its platform. The changes are expected to enhance FuboTV’s market positioning and operational capabilities, with implications for stakeholders including a shift in governance and potential for expanded market reach.

Spark’s Take on FUBO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FUBO is a Neutral.

fuboTV’s overall stock score is driven by significant financial challenges, including revenue decline and negative cash flow growth. Positive sentiment from the earnings call, with the achievement of positive adjusted EBITDA, provides some optimism. However, technical indicators and valuation suggest caution, with mixed signals and moderate valuation.

More about fuboTV

FuboTV operates in the streaming industry, providing live TV streaming services with a focus on sports and entertainment content. The company is known for its sports-centric offerings and aims to cater to sports enthusiasts and cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable TV.

Average Trading Volume: 14,682,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.26B

