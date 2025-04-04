Fu Yu Corporation Faces Legal Push for Board Changes

An announcement from Fu Yu Corporation Limited ( (SG:F13) ) is now available.

Fu Yu Corporation Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has received a legal application from Mr. Victor Lim seeking to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to consider changes in the board’s composition. This development follows a series of announcements related to Mr. Lim’s requisition for an EGM. The company is currently seeking legal advice and has assured stakeholders that it will continue its operations as usual while keeping shareholders informed of any further developments.

