Fu Yu Corporation Declines EGM Requisition Amid Legal Concerns

Fu Yu Corporation Limited has decided not to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) as requested by shareholder Victor Lim due to legal irregularities in the requisition process. The company is assessing the suitability of Lim’s proposed board appointees, who have connections to entities dealing with the company, and remains open to dialogue with Lim to address his concerns.

Fu Yu Corporation Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the manufacturing industry with a focus on supply chain solutions through its subsidiary Fu Yu Supply Chain Solutions Pte. Ltd.

