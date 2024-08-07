Fu Yu Corporation Announces Profitable Turnaround

Fu Yu Corporation Limited (SG:F13) has released an update.

Fu Yu Corporation Limited has reported a notable financial turnaround with a net profit of S$0.1 million in the first half of 2024, a stark contrast to the S$3.9 million loss in the previous year. This achievement was driven by a 78% surge in revenue to S$126.7 million, credited to robust performances in manufacturing and supply chain management, with a significant boost from the new biomedical segment. The company anticipates continued growth due to rising order volumes and project inquiries.

