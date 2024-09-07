Fu Shek Financial Holdings Unanimous AGM Decisions

Fu Shek Financial Holdings Limited (HK:2263) has released an update.

Fu Shek Financial Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 6, 2024, with unanimous votes. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and reappointment of their auditor, Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited. The company also secured mandates for the issuance, repurchase, and dealing with company shares.

