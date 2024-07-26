FTI Consulting Emphasizes Non-GAAP Measures for Performance Insights

FTI Consulting (FCN) has shared an announcement.

FTI Consulting has presented several non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, which they believe, when combined with GAAP results, offer a comprehensive view of their operating performance and trends. These measures are used internally to evaluate segment performance and the company’s ability to generate cash, and they are also used by investors and analysts to compare against industry peers. Although non-GAAP measures provide valuable insights, they are unique to FTI Consulting and may not be directly comparable to similar metrics used by other companies. Reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are provided to ensure a complete understanding of financial results.

See more data about FCN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.