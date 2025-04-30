FST Corp Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments in April 2025

FST Corp ( (KBSX) ) has provided an update.

On April 29, 2025, FST Corp announced key managerial appointments to strengthen its leadership team. Sebastian Tadla was appointed as Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive experience in financial operations and regulatory compliance. Warren Cheng-Teng Huang was named President and Head of Production and Supply Chains, leveraging his extensive background in manufacturing and sales. Rob Cheng was appointed President and Head of FST Golf, focusing on sales and marketing strategies. Lastly, Marie Wen-Chi Chao transitioned to Executive Vice President, General Administration and Compliance, to oversee internal administration and regulatory compliance. These appointments are expected to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and strategic market positioning.

More about FST Corp

FST Corp is a company based in Taiwan, primarily involved in manufacturing and sales, with a focus on golf shaft production. The company has a significant presence in the market, leveraging its expertise in production and supply chain management.

YTD Price Performance: -79.53%

Average Trading Volume: 1,308,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.64M

For detailed information about KBSX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue