FSN E-Commerce Ventures Allots 17,010 Equity Shares to Employees

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. ( (IN:NYKAA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. announced the allotment of 17,010 equity shares following the exercise of stock options by employees under its Employee Stock Option Schemes. This move is in line with the company’s regulatory compliance and aims to align employee interests with company growth, potentially enhancing stakeholder value.

More about FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. operates in the e-commerce industry, primarily focusing on beauty and wellness products through its platform, Nykaa. The company is known for offering a wide range of cosmetics, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and personal care products, catering to a diverse market segment.

YTD Price Performance: 15.02%

Average Trading Volume: 184,147

Current Market Cap: 542B INR

