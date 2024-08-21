FSM Holdings Mourns the Loss of CEO Toe Tiong Hock

FSM Holdings Limited (HK:1721) has released an update.

FSM Holdings Limited has announced the unfortunate passing of Mr. Toe Tiong Hock, the company’s CEO and executive director since 2018. The Board expressed its deep sorrow and gratitude for Mr. Toe’s significant contributions to the company. The Board remains compliant with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing requirements, with an executive director and three independent non-executive directors.

