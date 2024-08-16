FRP Advisory Group Unveils Annual Financial Report

FRP Advisory Group Plc (GB:FRP) has released an update.

FRP Advisory Group plc, a UK-based specialist business advisory firm, has released its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ending 30 April 2024, accessible on their website. The company, known for a wide array of services including restructuring, corporate finance, debt advisory, and forensic services, caters to a diverse client base from individuals to large corporates. The report details the firm’s performance and service offerings, underscoring its role as a leading advisory firm established since 2010.

