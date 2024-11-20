FRP Advisory Group Reports Strong H1 2025 Growth

FRP Advisory Group Plc (GB:FRP) has released an update.

FRP Advisory Group Plc has reported a robust first half of 2025, with a significant 32% increase in revenue and a 44% rise in underlying adjusted EBITDA, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. The firm completed four acquisitions, expanding its reach and enhancing its service offerings, particularly in corporate finance and debt advisory. Despite economic challenges, the company remains optimistic about its future performance, supported by a strong balance sheet and continued investment in talent.

