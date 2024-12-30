Frontier Management to Acquire HobbyLink Japan

Frontier Management, Inc. (JP:7038) has released an update.

Frontier Management Inc. announced its decision to acquire HobbyLink Japan Ltd. through its subsidiary, Frontier Capital. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the growing global demand for Japanese pop culture products, enhancing HobbyLink’s market presence and leveraging Frontier’s management expertise to drive further growth.

