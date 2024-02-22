Frontier Investment Corp Accelerates Business Combination Deadline

Frontier Investment Corp (FICV) has released an update.

Frontier Investment Corp shareholders have decisively passed a resolution to expedite the timeline for completing a business combination, moving the deadline from July 6, 2024, to February 21, 2024. This strategic move, supported unanimously at a special meeting with over 65% of shares voting, means that the company’s publicly held shares will be cancelled as of February 23, 2024, with each share granting a right to a redemption payout of $10.75. Shareholders should note that trading will cease on February 22, 2024, as the company prepares for this significant transition.

For further insights into FICV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.