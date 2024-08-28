Frontier Energy Eyes $40M for Renewable Projects

Frontier Energy Limited (AU:FHE) has released an update.

Frontier Energy Limited is set to bolster its financial position through a $40 million capital raise, targeting institutional and professional investors across several jurisdictions including Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. This strategic move aims to support the company’s growth in providing renewable energy solutions, specifically within Western Australia. Investors are reminded that the investment details are for personal use, and the presentation is not a substitute for professional financial advice.

