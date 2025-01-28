Frontera Energy Completes $42 Million Share Repurchase

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Frontera Energy ( (TSE:FEC) ) has shared an update.

Frontera Energy Corporation has completed an additional substantial issuer bid, repurchasing 3,500,000 common shares at $12.00 per share for a total of $42 million. This move, following a successful issuer bid in October 2024, demonstrates the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and indicates a proactive approach in managing its share capital, with plans to initiate further share repurchases in the future.

More about Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation is a company in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. It focuses on generating value for shareholders through strategic operations and financial maneuvers.

YTD Price Performance: -3.00%

Average Trading Volume: 25,793

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $473.6M

