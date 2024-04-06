FRNT Financial Inc. Launches C$3M Private Placement

FRNT Financial, Inc. (TSE:FRNT) has released an update.

FRNT Financial Inc. is excited to announce a brokered private placement to raise C$3 million through the sale of 5 million units at C$0.60 each, with additional purchase options for investors. The funds from this offering, which excludes U.S. markets and comes with no hold period in Canada, will be used to expand the company’s business, strengthen its capital, and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close by the end of April 2024, in compliance with Canadian regulations, and is contingent upon TSX Venture Exchange approval.

