FriendTimes Inc. Controlling Shareholder Boosts Stake

FriendTimes Inc. (HK:6820) has released an update.

FriendTimes Inc. has announced a voluntary increase in shareholding by its controlling shareholder, Mr. Jiang Xiaohuang, through the purchase of additional shares by Eternal Heart Holdings Limited. This acquisition of approximately 0.19% of the company’s total issued share capital reflects the controlling shareholder’s confidence in the long-term growth of FriendTimes Inc. The company assures that the increase in shareholding maintains the sufficient public float required by law and does not trigger any mandatory general offer obligations.

