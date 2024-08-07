FriendTimes Inc. Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

FriendTimes Inc. (HK:6820) has released an update.

FriendTimes Inc. has scheduled a board meeting for August 19, 2024, to review its interim financial results, consider an interim dividend, and discuss other business matters. The meeting will address the first half-year performance up to June 30, 2024, and potential register closure for members. The announcement was made with a standard disclaimer of responsibility by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

