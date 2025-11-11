Friedman Industries Reports Record Sales and Earnings Growth

Friedman Industries, Incorporated ( (FRD) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Friedman Industries, Incorporated presented to its investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated is a diversified metals processing and pipe manufacturing company, operating in the flat-roll and tubular products segments, headquartered in Longview, Texas. In its latest earnings report, Friedman Industries announced a significant increase in sales and net earnings for the second quarter of 2025, marking a record sales volume in the company’s history. The company reported net earnings of $2.2 million and sales of $152.4 million, reflecting a 43% increase in sales year-over-year. The acquisition of Century Metals & Supplies was a notable highlight, expanding the company’s product portfolio and geographic reach.

Key financial metrics showed a robust performance, with a 28% year-over-year increase in sales volume and a 12% rise quarter-over-quarter. The flat-roll segment was particularly strong, with sales reaching $143.3 million, driven by increased demand and market share gains. The tubular segment also showed improvement, with increased operating earnings despite a slight decrease in sales volume. The company successfully managed price risk through hedging activities, contributing to a gain of approximately $0.9 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Friedman Industries anticipates stable sales volume in the upcoming quarter, with expected improvements in margins due to rising metals prices. The integration of Century Metals & Supplies is progressing well, promising further synergies and enhanced performance. The company remains focused on executing its growth strategy, supported by a strong balance sheet and a dedicated team.

