Fresnillo Reports Strong Q3 with Gold Surge

Fresnillo PLC reported a solid third quarter, with a notable 40% increase in gold production at Herradura despite earlier setbacks and a steady silver output supported by strong performances at Saucito and San Julián Veins. The company is maintaining its full-year production guidance while emphasizing ongoing operational efficiencies and safety improvements. Despite a slight dip in silver and gold output year-to-date, Fresnillo’s strategic focus remains on safety and optimizing mine operations.

