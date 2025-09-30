Frequentis AG Restructures Voting Rights in Strategic Move

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frequentis AG ( (DE:FQT) ) has issued an announcement.

Frequentis AG has announced a significant restructuring of its voting rights, with Johannes Bardach, a major stakeholder, orchestrating a spin-off of voting rights from Frequentis Group Holding GmbH to CDS Capital GmbH. This move, approved on September 29, 2025, will result in both entities holding equal shares of 29.82% in Frequentis AG, with no change in the overall voting rights controlled by Mr. Bardach. The restructuring aims to streamline the company’s governance and potentially enhance its strategic positioning in the market.

Frequentis AG is a company based in Vienna, Austria, that operates in the technology industry. It specializes in providing communication and information solutions for safety-critical sectors, including air traffic management, public safety, and defense.

Average Trading Volume: 6,778

Current Market Cap: €981.6M

