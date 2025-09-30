Frequentis AG Reports Initial Share Repurchase Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Frequentis AG ( (DE:FQT) ) is now available.

Frequentis AG has announced the first interim results of its share repurchase program, purchasing a total of 4,531 shares between September 22 and September 26, 2025. This move, executed via the Vienna Stock Exchange, is part of a strategy to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining a robust financial position.

Frequentis AG is a global leader in high-tech solutions for Air Traffic Management, supporting both civil and military air traffic control organizations, as well as Public Safety and Transport sectors. Based in Vienna, Austria, the company offers innovative and sustainable solutions for safety and security, with products and services used in around 150 countries. Frequentis is a listed family business with a network of companies in over 50 countries, employing more than 2,500 people.

