Frenkel Topping Reports Solid Mid-Year Growth

Frenkel Topping (GB:FEN) has released an update.

Frenkel Topping Group reports a 12% revenue increase and a 15% rise in funds under management for the first half of 2024, despite facing challenges with subsidiary Partners in Costs Limited and regulatory changes impacting revenue. The company achieved record levels of new funds and has taken corrective actions to address underperformance, while continuing to expand its services and maintaining a focus on consolidating the personal injury and clinical negligence spaces.

For further insights into GB:FEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.