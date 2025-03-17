Freightways Updates FY25 Interim Dividend Payment Details

The latest announcement is out from Freightways ( (FTWYF) ).

Freightways Group Limited announced an update regarding its FY25 interim dividend payment to Australian investors, with the foreign exchange rate set at 0.9072 AUD. The dividend, relating to the six-month period ending December 31, 2024, will be paid on April 1, 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and its strategic financial management.

Freightways Group Limited operates in the logistics and courier industry, providing a range of services including express package delivery, business mail, and information management solutions. The company primarily focuses on the New Zealand and Australian markets, offering tailored logistics solutions to meet the needs of businesses in these regions.

YTD Price Performance: 7.89%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.13B

