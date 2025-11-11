FreightCar America Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Freightcar America ( (RAIL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Freightcar America presented to its investors.

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts, and components, specializing in railcar repairs and conversions to repurpose idled rail assets.

FreightCar America reported a robust third quarter for 2025, showcasing a 42% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching $160.5 million. The company also delivered 1,304 railcar units, marking a significant rise from the previous year’s 961 units.

Key financial metrics include a gross margin improvement to 15.1% from 14.3% in the previous year, resulting in a gross profit of $24.2 million. Despite a net loss of $7.4 million due to a non-cash adjustment, the adjusted net income stood at $7.8 million. The company also achieved a record adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million, reflecting a margin of 10.6%.

FreightCar America ended the quarter with a strong backlog of 2,750 units valued at $222.0 million and maintained a healthy cash position of $62.7 million with no borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The company is well-positioned for growth, leveraging its manufacturing flexibility and customer-centric approach to navigate subdued industry demand.

Looking ahead, FreightCar America remains optimistic about its ability to deliver profitable growth and positive cash flow, supported by its strong financial position and strategic focus on railcar conversions and customized solutions.

