Freetech Road Recycling Bolsters Share Award Scheme

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:6888) has released an update.

Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd. has recently made a significant share purchase under its Share Award Scheme, acquiring 2,400,000 shares, which is approximately 0.222% of the company’s issued share capital. The shares were bought on the market across various dates from late September to early October 2024, with an average price of HK$0.180 per share, amounting to a total consideration of HK$432,400.

