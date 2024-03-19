Freeport Resources Eyes Partners for Major Copper Project

Freeport Resources (TSE:FRI) has released an update.

Freeport Resources is actively seeking strategic partners to further develop its Yandera Copper Project, one of the largest untapped copper resources globally, spurred by the recent surge in copper prices and market deficits. With over USD $200 million already invested and a Pre-Feasibility Study completed, the project’s significance is heightened by its strategic location in proximity to Asia, the leading copper consumer. The company is optimistic about advancing the project through strategic partnerships, especially following the extension of its exploration license through 2025.

