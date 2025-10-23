Freeport-McMoRan Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Freeport-McMoRan ( (FCX) ).

Freeport-McMoRan reported its third-quarter and nine-month 2025 financial results, highlighting a net income of $674 million for the third quarter despite the impact of a mud rush incident in Indonesia in September 2025, which temporarily suspended operations. The company maintained a strong financial position with consolidated production and sales figures slightly below guidance but achieved better-than-expected unit net cash costs. Freeport-McMoRan’s long-term outlook remains favorable, with ongoing investments in major mining projects and downstream processing facilities, although the incident has underscored the importance of safety in their operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (FCX) stock is a Buy with a $47.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Freeport-McMoRan stock, see the FCX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FCX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FCX is a Outperform.

Freeport-McMoRan’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the stock score. The company’s strategic initiatives and innovation efforts position it well for future growth. However, mixed technical indicators and a high P/E ratio suggest caution. The absence of notable corporate events means the score is primarily influenced by financial and operational performance.

More about Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan is a leading global supplier in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the production of copper, gold, and molybdenum. The company is known for its large-scale production capabilities, significant reserves, and resources, as well as its commitment to providing these metals reliably and responsibly to meet growing global demand.

Average Trading Volume: 18,723,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $59.31B

