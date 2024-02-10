Freeport-McMoRan Announces Leadership Shift and Pay Adjustments

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On February 6, 2024, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. revealed a leadership change with Kathleen L. Quirk, currently President, set to become CEO at the annual meeting on June 11, 2024. She succeeds Richard C. Adkerson, who remains as Chairman of the Board. Adjustments to their compensations were approved, including a salary raise for Quirk to $1.4 million and a decrease for Adkerson to $1.2 million. Additionally, changes to incentive programs were set, aligning with FCX’s performance goals, with a significant portion of their compensation being performance-based.

For further insights into FCX corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.