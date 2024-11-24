Freehill Mining Ltd. Expands in Chilean Market

Freehill Mining Ltd. (AU:FHS) has released an update.

Freehill Mining Ltd. has successfully repositioned itself as a leading supplier of premium waste material products in Chile, capitalizing on regulatory changes and expanding its customer base among major industrial companies. Despite a temporary operational halt due to a site accident, the company reported significant financial gains, including a notable increase in sales and cash receipts. Looking forward, Freehill aims to enhance its profit margins and explore new opportunities in future-facing commodities such as copper, leveraging its strategic presence in Chile.

