Freegold Ventures Reports Over 93% Gold Recovery With Albion Process

Freegold Ventures ( (TSE:FVL) ) has shared an update.

Freegold Ventures Limited announced significant advancements in its metallurgical test work for the Golden Summit Project, achieving a gold recovery rate of over 93% using the Albion Process™ oxidation-CIL method. The recent test results highlight the potential for optimizing gold recovery while minimizing future capital and operating costs, marking a positive step in the project’s development and potentially enhancing Freegold’s position in the industry.

More about Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in advancing its Golden Summit Project, utilizing advanced metallurgical processes to optimize gold recovery.

YTD Price Performance: 18.07%

Average Trading Volume: 283,534

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$480.9M

