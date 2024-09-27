freee K.K. Incentivizes Growth with New Share Issuance

freee K.K. (JP:4478) has released an update.

freee K.K. has announced the issuance of 212,736 new restricted common shares with the aim to incentivize directors and employees towards long-term corporate growth. Set for October 25, 2024, at JPY 2,518 per share, the issue will allocate shares to directors, managing directors, and employees, totaling JPY 535,669,248. This move aligns with the restricted share compensation plan approved by shareholders to promote shared values and sustain the company’s value.

