Freddie Mac Announces Executive Vice President’s Retirement

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Freddie Mac ( (FMCC) ) has provided an update.

On June 23, 2025, Freddie Mac announced that Heidi L. Mason, its Executive Vice President and General Counsel, will retire effective September 1, 2025. This leadership change may impact the company’s legal strategies and operations as it navigates the evolving housing market landscape.

The most recent analyst rating on (FMCC) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Freddie Mac stock, see the FMCC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FMCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FMCC is a Outperform.

Freddie Mac’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust revenue growth and debt-free position bolster its financial health. However, the low equity ratio and negative P/E ratio highlight potential risks and valuation concerns, respectively. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events reduces the comprehensiveness of the analysis.

To see Spark’s full report on FMCC stock, click here.

More about Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac, formally known as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, operates in the financial services industry. It primarily focuses on providing liquidity, stability, and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing mortgages from lenders and packaging them into mortgage-backed securities.

Average Trading Volume: 3,423,306

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.36B

See more insights into FMCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue