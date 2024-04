Frasers Centrepoint Trust (SG:J69U) has released an update.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust has completed its acquisition and paid the S$5.2 million fee through the issuance of 2,390,435 new units at S$2.18 each. The transaction, deemed an interested party transaction, prohibits the sale of these units for a period of one year. Following this payment, the total number of units in the trust now stands at 1,807,880,227.

