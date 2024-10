Frasers Property (SG:TQ5) has released an update.

Frasers Property Limited has announced the voluntary liquidation of two of its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries in Germany, which are no longer active in their business operations. The liquidation of these subsidiaries is not anticipated to materially affect the group’s net tangible assets or earnings per share for the current financial year.

For further insights into SG:TQ5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.