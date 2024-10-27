Frasers Hospitality Trust Clarifies Tax Status Concerns

Frasers Hospitality Trust (SG:ACV) has released an update.

Frasers Hospitality Trust has addressed concerns from the Securities Investors Association in Singapore about the potential impact of a share swap involving its sponsor’s affiliates on its Australian subsidiary’s Managed Investment Trust status. The trust clarified that the risk of losing this status has been inherent since its IPO due to foreign investor shareholding thresholds. FHT continues to closely monitor its foreign individual shareholding percentages to mitigate this risk.

