Frasers Group Increases Stake in XXL ASA, Triggers Mandatory Offer

XXL ASA announced the completion of a fully underwritten rights issue, raising NOK 600 million through the issuance of new shares. Frasers Group plc was allocated a significant portion of these shares, resulting in ownership of approximately 32.9% of XXL ASA’s total shares and 40.8% of the voting A-shares. This acquisition triggers a mandatory offer for the remaining shares under Norwegian law, indicating Frasers Group’s intent to consolidate its stake in the company.

YTD Price Performance: 29.18%

Average Trading Volume: 2,461

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: NOK858.2M

