Frasers Group Increases Stake in THG PLC

An announcement from THG ( (GB:THG) ) is now available.

THG PLC, a UK-based company, has announced a change in its major holdings. Frasers Group Plc has increased its voting rights in THG PLC to 11.071980% as of April 2, 2025, up from a previous position of 10.925527%. This acquisition of voting rights signifies a strategic move by Frasers Group, potentially impacting THG’s operations and stakeholder dynamics.

More about THG

YTD Price Performance: -33.30%

Average Trading Volume: 6,465,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £462.7M

