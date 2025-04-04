Frasers Group Increases Stake in THG PLC

An announcement from THG ( (GB:THG) ) is now available.
THG PLC, a UK-based company, has announced a change in its major holdings. Frasers Group Plc has increased its voting rights in THG PLC to 11.071980% as of April 2, 2025, up from a previous position of 10.925527%. This acquisition of voting rights signifies a strategic move by Frasers Group, potentially impacting THG’s operations and stakeholder dynamics.
More about THG
YTD Price Performance: -33.30%
Average Trading Volume: 6,465,454
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: £462.7M
