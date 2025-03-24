Frasers Group Expands Sports Direct into Southeast Asia and India

Frasers Group ( (GB:FRAS) ) has issued an announcement.

Frasers Group has announced an expansion of its partnership with MAP Active to introduce Sports Direct stores in five new markets across Southeast Asia and India. This move is part of a long-term growth strategy to open over 350 stores, leveraging MAP Active’s local expertise and Frasers Group’s brand strength to establish Sports Direct as a leading sports retailer in the region.

More about Frasers Group

Frasers Group is a prominent entity in the retail industry, focusing on sports and fashion products. The company operates under various brands, with Sports Direct being a key player in the sporting goods sector. Frasers Group aims to strengthen its market presence through strategic partnerships and expansions.

YTD Price Performance: 5.09%

Average Trading Volume: 424,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.66B

