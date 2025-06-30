Frasers Group Completes Acquisition and Plans Delisting of XXL ASA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

XXL ASA ( (GB:0R3P) ) has issued an update.

Frasers Group Plc has completed its acquisition of XXL ASA, a company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, by acquiring 95.9% of its shares and 94.9% of its voting rights. Following this acquisition, Frasers has initiated a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares and plans to delist XXL from the exchange, with the redemption price set at NOK 10 per share.

