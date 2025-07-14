Frasers Centrepoint Trust renews management agreement for Northpoint City South Wing.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Frasers Centrepoint ( (SG:J69U) ).

Frasers Centrepoint Trust has announced the automatic renewal of the property management agreement for Northpoint City South Wing for an additional 12 months starting from July 2025. This renewal ensures continuity in management and resource deployment, aligning with the management agreements across all retail malls owned by the trust. The decision leverages the Property Manager’s track record and familiarity with the property, while also benefiting from economies of scale by having the same manager for both Northpoint City South Wing and the adjoining Northpoint City North Wing.

More about Frasers Centrepoint

Frasers Centrepoint Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust that focuses on retail properties. It is managed by Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management Ltd. and owns a portfolio of retail malls, including Northpoint City South Wing and Northpoint City North Wing.

YTD Price Performance: 7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 4,944,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$4.44B

