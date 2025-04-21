Frasers Centrepoint Trust Completes Preferential Offering to Bolster Growth

Frasers Centrepoint ( (SG:J69U) ) just unveiled an update.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust announced the results of its preferential offering, part of its equity fund raising initiative to raise gross proceeds of at least S$400 million. The offering involved the issuance of 98,185,673 new units to eligible unitholders on a pro-rata basis. This move is expected to strengthen the trust’s financial position and support its growth strategy, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Frasers Centrepoint

Frasers Centrepoint Trust is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, primarily focused on retail properties. It aims to provide unitholders with regular and stable distributions through investments in a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties.

YTD Price Performance: -1.70%

Average Trading Volume: 3,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $3.23B

