Franklin Resources Awards CFO Nicholls for Key Acquisition Role

Franklin Resources (BEN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Franklin Resources, Inc. acknowledged the exceptional work of Matthew Nicholls, their EVP, CFO, and COO, by bestowing upon him a substantial $750,000 cash bonus. This reward was given in recognition of Nicholls’ pivotal role in a significant acquisition, with the payment scheduled to be made by March 1, 2024.

