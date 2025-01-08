Franklin Covey Reports Modest Revenue Growth in Q1 2025

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Franklin Covey Co. reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with a consolidated revenue increase of 1% to $69.1 million compared to the previous year. The company saw a notable 11% revenue growth in its Education Division, driven by increased sales of classroom materials and new initiatives, while the Enterprise Division’s sales remained flat, aligning with expectations during its North America sales force restructuring. Although operating income decreased due to increased expenses related to sales force realignment, the company maintained strong liquidity and affirmed its guidance for fiscal 2025. Franklin Covey is leveraging past strategic initiatives, such as transitioning to a subscription-based model and investing in technology, to enhance its market capture efforts.

Franklin Covey Co. is a leader in organizational performance improvement, offering world-class content, training, processes, and tools aimed at achieving systemic changes in human behavior. The company primarily operates on a subscription basis, focusing on empowering organizations and individuals to transform their results.

YTD Price Performance: -3.16%

Average Trading Volume: 58,898

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $476.5M

