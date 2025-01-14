Franklin Covey Faces Financial Risks Amid Ongoing Litigation Challenges

Franklin Covey (FC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

The adverse resolution of litigation poses a significant risk to Franklin Covey’s operating results and financial condition. The company faces various legal proceedings both domestically and internationally, which can be costly, lengthy, and disruptive. The unpredictability of complex legal outcomes, such as the recent lawsuit filed by their office landlord, highlights the potential for material harm to their business operations, financial results, and reputation. The associated defense expenses and management distractions could negatively impact Franklin Covey’s business success and shareholder value.

