Franco-Nevada Announces Year-End Filings and Investor Day

Franco-Nevada Corporation (TSE:FNV) has released an update.

Franco-Nevada Corporation, a gold-focused royalty and streaming company, has completed its year-end filings, including an Annual Information Form, Financial Statements, and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for 2023. These documents are accessible through Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory websites. Additionally, the company has announced a Virtual Investor Day on April 10, 2024, to discuss its assets and introduce the 2024 Asset Handbook and ESG Report.

