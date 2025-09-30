France’s Inflation Rise Misses Estimates, Eases Market Fears

France’s preliminary Harmonised Inflation Rate year-over-year rose to 1.1% from the previous 0.8%, marking a 0.3 percentage point increase. This indicates a higher inflationary trend compared to the prior period.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The actual inflation rate of 1.1% came in below the analyst estimate of 1.3%, suggesting a less intense inflationary pressure than anticipated. This unexpected moderation is likely to have a calming effect on the stock market, particularly benefiting interest rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and utilities. The market impact is expected to be short-term, driven by sentiment around inflation expectations.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue