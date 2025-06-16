France Bed Holdings Reports Stable Financial Results for FY 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

France Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7840) ) just unveiled an update.

France Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales and operating profit compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent, the company maintained a stable equity-to-asset ratio and announced a slight increase in annual dividends, indicating a cautious yet positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about France Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

France Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the home furnishing industry, focusing primarily on the production and sale of beds and related accessories. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to serve a broad market with its diverse range of products.

Average Trading Volume: 55,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen43.58B

