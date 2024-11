France Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:7840) has released an update.

France Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. has adjusted the conversion price of its Euro-yen convertible bonds due 2029 from 1,379.1 yen to 1,359.2 yen, following the approval of an interim dividend. This adjustment reflects the company’s commitment to aligning bond conversion terms with shareholder returns and market conditions.

