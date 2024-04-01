Fractyl Health Gains FDA Nod to Investigate Revita Device

Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS) just unveiled an update.

Fractyl Health, Inc. has announced a significant milestone with the FDA granting it Investigational Device Exemption to explore the effectiveness of its Revita device in sustaining weight loss after patients stop using GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs. This development, along with other recent updates, has been incorporated into a new corporate presentation, accessible on the company’s investor relations website. This move marks a promising step forward for the company in the weight management medical device market.

